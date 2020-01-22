Under pressure

A plan to build a third water tower in the city of Medford inched forward Tuesday night with city council approval to hire Ayres Associates to engineer the project.

The approval came with questions from aldermen about the need for the project and if hiring the engineer would commit the city to build the tower.

Alderman Mike Bub questioned the need for the tower. “We have two water towers now. Our populations hasn’t changed much in the past decade,” he said.

According to city coordinator John Fales the need for the tower is not population driven but rather is driven by water pressure. “It is a service concern,” Fales said.

“What happens if we don’t move forward? Could we support an influx of people in that area?” asked alderman Christine Weix.

Fales explained that the water pressure at the northern end of the system is close to the minimum for municipal systems.

The lack of pressure on the north side becomes a problem for commercial development that require a higher pressure for fire suppression systems and for other uses. He said the pressure will only get worse as the city expands further north and to the east due to elevation changes.

The city hired AECOM to do a study of the system in 2015. That study’s recommendation was to construct an additional water tower and establish a second pressure zone in the city.

Fales said that the system in place works but that without a second tower and pressure zone it would effectively prevent growth to the north.

