Kamren Bornbach has an opportunity on Saturday to become only the second wrestler in Stratford High School history to win four Marawood Conference championships. To see the full story, call 715-223-2342 to subscribe to The Record-Review newspaper.
When Melissa Smazal ended up in the hospital after a car accident three years ago, her husband Robbie says it took about 50 pints worth of blood transfusions to save her life.
Tragically, the accident took the life of the Smazals’ unborn son, Grant, whose name lives on in more than one way.
This story has been updated to include the names of Hooyman's parents.
Cassandra Hooyman thought she was dreaming when she looked across the stage and saw Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers smiling back at her.
But it absolutely was real and the hug that followed was nearly four years in the making.
Trenton Geiger, Medford, clears snow from a truck windshield at Medford Motors Tuesday afternoon. The area was hit with a winter storm that dumped 7.5 inches of snow in the city of Medford and caused numerous cancellations and delays.
Tyler Engel is known as the “energy guy” on the undefeated Edgar varsity boys basketball team. It’s easy to see why his teammates gave the senior guard his nickname, because they feed off the emotion he displays after he knocks down a three pointer.
Seven years after the city of Abbotsford tried unsuccessfully to prosecute business owner Hank Blazel for allegedly creating a public nuisance by keeping junk on his property, local police have once again starting issuing him citations.