Firefighters responded to a call at the Medford Walmart store Friday evening (Jan. 13).
Fire department called to Medford Walmart store
Firefighters from the Medford Area Fire Department braved single digit temperatures and a below zero wind chill to respond to a call at the Medford Walmart store Friday evening.
Cassandra Hooyman, left, a nurse living in Marshfield, hugs Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers during filming of an episode of ABC's Big Fan while host Andy Richter looks on. NICOLE WILDER/DISNEY/ABC TELEVISION GROUP
Medford native gets second chance to 'hang out' with Packers star
This story has been updated to include the names of Hooyman's parents. Cassandra Hooyman thought she was dreaming when she looked across the stage and saw Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers smiling back at her. But it absolutely was real and the hug that followed was nearly four years in the making.
Trenton Geiger, Medford, clears snow from a truck windshield at Medford Motors Tuesday afternoon. The area was hit with a winter storm that dumped 7.5 inches of snow in the city of Medford and caused numerous cancellations and delays.
Snowy day
Trenton Geiger, Medford, clears snow from a truck windshield at Medford Motors Tuesday afternoon. The area was hit with a winter storm that dumped 7.5 inches of snow in the city of Medford and caused numerous cancellations and delays.
'Cats still undefeated
Tyler Engel is known as the “energy guy” on the undefeated Edgar varsity boys basketball team. It’s easy to see why his teammates gave the senior guard his nickname, because they feed off the emotion he displays after he knocks down a three pointer.
The Colby Coalition performed in front of a packed house Saturday night, at the conclusion of the 13th annual Central Wisconsin Show Choir Spectacular. In front are Preston Hochberger, Zach Brockhaus and Dalton Higley; in back are Laurel Krueger, Cassie Gosse, Erin Voss, Trinity White and Megan Velmer.
Central Wisconsin Show Choir Spectacular
Photos of Colby's show choirs performing at the 13th annual Central Wisconsin Show Choir Spectacular on Jan. 7.
This emblem approved last week will be worn as a patch by local firefighters and EMTs. A rough sketch of a similar-looking emblem was also approved for use on the back of coats and shirts.
Central District settles on new emblems
Just a couple of days before it officially became operational, the Central Fire and EMS District finally got itself a pair of distinctive emblems for firefighters and EMTs to wear.
Hank Blazel’s building at 209 N. First St. is one of four properties targeted by the city for alleged ordinance violations. According to police reports, Blazel does not have a license to operate a second-hand store at this location, and is not allowed to have a U-shaped storage structure. The report also noted the presence of old stoves, an old furnace and grease fryers outside the building for multiple weeks in November.
Abbotsford business owner hit with new round of citations
Seven years after the city of Abbotsford tried unsuccessfully to prosecute business owner Hank Blazel for allegedly creating a public nuisance by keeping junk on his property, local police have once again starting issuing him citations.
Sidewalk wanted Resident Nathanael Brown called on the city council to consider sidewalk connecting North Main Street to the city park. He said those wishing to use the sidewalk to go to the park or the Water’s Edge convenience store must cross the busy road twice.
Resident calls for more sidewalk along Hwy 64
City resident and Taylor County Commission on Aging Director Nathanael Brown wants aldermen to consider adding a sidewalk connection on the north side of Hwy 64 from Main Street to the Riverwalk in the Veterans Park west of Waters Edge BP service station.
A picture of the front-end damage sustained by the suspects' vehicle, after it collided with another vehicle on STH 13.
High-speed chase ends in crash near Spencer
A man and woman were arrested Christmas Eve after leading police on a high-speed chase that ended with a non-fatal collision with another vehicle on STH 13 north of Spencer.
Architect Brad Simonson of HSR talks to school board members Tuesday night about options for renovating the pool locker rooms at the high school.
Between a budget and a hard place
The Medford school board Tuesday night worked to balance a wish list with what the district voters approved to spend for the renovation of the high school pool and locker rooms.
Students at St. Mary's Catholic School in Colby kicked off their annual Christmas concert last week Wednesday with a pair of songs played on recorders. In back, from left to right, are fifth-graders Casey Reynolds, Brynn Lieders, Jazmyn Heeg, Jack Kampmeyer and Caleb Westberg; in front are fourth-graders Pearl Feiten, Brody Viegut and Landon Steinman.
St. Mary's Catholic School Christmas Concert
Images from the Dec. 14 Christmas concert at St. Mary's Catholic School in Colby.
Liss enshrined in Hall of Fame
Athens hall of fame wrestling coach Jerry Wagner and his teams turned to Clarence Liss for the scouting report on their opponents. Subscribe to The Record-Review to see the full story.
Rib Lake's Hailey Wudi (right) and Prentice's Bailey Burcaw fight for a loose ball during Thursday's Marawood North game in Rib Lake. BRYAN WEGTER/THE STAR NEWS
Gallery: Rib Lake vs Prentice basketball
Here's some of sports reporter Bryan Wegter's favorite images from the two-day basketball doubleheader between Rib Lake and Prentice.

John J. “Jack” Wudi 1941-2017

John J. “Jack” Wudi
1941-2017

