With seven champs, Rockets rule the Cloverbelt

As the wrestlers who had qualified for the Cloverbelt Conference tournament finals lined up along the mat for introductions on Feb. 3 in Osseo, it looked almost like the entire Spencer-Columbus team was out there. No fewer than eight Rockets fought their way into the finals, and when the wrestling was done, seven of them were champs.

Those seven titles carried Spencer-Columbus to its first conference tournament team championship since 1998-99, when Spencer had its own program and competed in the Marawood Conference. It wasn’t easy, with Cadott claiming five individual weight class titles of its own to push the Rockets throughout the day. Spencer-Columbus wound up on top with 236 points while Cadott was runner-up with 219.5. Neillsville-Greenwood-Loyal took third with 190.5. Other teams were Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee (137), Abby/Colby (84), Osseo-Fairchild/Augusta/Fall Creek (82), Regis/Altoona (52) and Thorp (8).

Rocket senior Hunter Luepke led the way by winning his fourth individual conference title, this one at 220 pounds. Also winning their weight classes were seniors Dominick Wichlacz at 113 pounds and Bryce Shaw at 145; juniors Carson Hildebrandt at 170 and Logan Zschernitz at 285; and sophomores Ashton Ackman at 106 and Leo Rodriguez at 120. Junior Jake Dick took second at 126 pounds.

