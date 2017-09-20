Home / Tribune-Record-Gleaner / Rockets swat away threat from upstart Hornets

Rockets swat away threat from upstart Hornets



Wed, 09/20/2017 - 2:12pm deanl

Based on results of the first four weeks of the 2017 football season, Colby appeared to have a reasonable chance to challenge Spencer-Columbus for a top spot in the Cloverbelt Conference.
Nope.
Aside from a 5-minute stretch to open the game when the teams traded turnovers and quick scores, Spencer-Columbus thoroughly dominated the Hornets for a 57-12 conference win. The Rockets scored six touchdowns in an 18-minute span of first-half game time and pulled most of their starters for the entire second half of the Homecoming game, but still outgained Colby 525-203 in total yardage.

If you wish to read the whole article, pick up this week's newspaper or subscribe for our online edition. Subscribe to the Tribune Record Gleaner at http://centralwinews/eedition/

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531
Courier Sentinel: 715-861-4414

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here