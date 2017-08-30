Rockets dismantle Fall Creek with huge first-quarter

Before many of the fans at the Aug. 24 Spencer-Columbus/Fall Creek football game had gotten their popcorn and sodas and settled into their bleacher seats, the Rockets were well on their way to their second Cloverbelt Conference win of the season. The Rockets scored first only 26 seconds into the game, and piled on four more first-quarter touchdowns on their way to a 44-21 win over the Crickets. Spencer-Columbus already led 31-0 with 1:51 left in the first period.

The offense, defense and special teams all had a hand in building the insurmountable early lead. It began on the game’s first play, as senior Hunter Luepke returned the opening kick to the Cricket 33-yard line. After Jacob Miller ran for 22 yards on the first play from scrimmage, Luepke followed his blocking around the right side for an 11-yard touchdown.

