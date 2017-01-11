Poor field position, fumbles cost Loyal in playoff loss

Good field position is often a critical factor in the outcome of a football game. In its Oct. 27 WIAA Division 7 Level 2 playoff game against Abbotsford, Loyal never had it.

The Greyhounds started drives from inside their own 10-yard-line four times and from their 11-yard line on two other occassions and the offense couldn’t overcome it as Loyal fell 17-0 to a Falcon team it had beaten 8-7 just two weeks earlier. Abbotsford’s defense squeezed Loyal throughout the contest, limiting the Greyhounds to 100 yards of total offense. Loyal pushed the ball into the Falcons’ side of the field only twice, and one of those was after a kickoff return brought the ball out to midfield.

The loss ended Loyal’s season with an 8-3 overall record and the team’s sixth consecutive playoff berth. The season fell one game short of last year’s first-ever trip to a Level 3 playoff game.

