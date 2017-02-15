NGL, Spencer-Columbus each send four to sectionals

From the start, this one belonged to Melrose-Mindoro/Gale-Ettrick Trempealeau. For the rest of the WIAA Division 2 regional wrestling field, there weren’t that many sectional spots to be had.

MM/GET advanced 10 wrestlers to the Feb. 18 individual sectional meet at Amery, and easily claimed the team sectional berth that was up for grabs at the Feb. 11 regional tournament at Abbotsford. Medford got five wrestlers through to next weekend, while Neillsville-Greenwood-Loyal, Spencer-Columbus and Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee will each send four. Abbotsford-Colby advanced one.

For NGL, sophomore Stephen Buchanan claimed the only individual regional title, at 170 pounds. Advancing by taking second place were junior Dylan Nielsen (132 pounds), senior Sam Baumgartner (220) and senior Nick Rueth (285).

