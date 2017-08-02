NGL rolls to C-Belt title; Spencer-Columbus has five champs

For the Neillsville-Greenwood-Loyal wrestling team, a lot of individual second-place finishes added up to a first-place team performance at the Feb. 4 Cloverbelt Conference tournamant in Neillsville. The Warriors claimed second place in seven of the 14 weight classes and took the title in three others to easily outdistance the other seven teams in the league.

Spencer-Columbus, meanwhile, experienced the opposite effect. The Rockets took first place in five weight classes -- the most of any team -- but that translated only to a tie for second place in the team standings as one of Spencer-Columbus’ top wrestlers sat out the meet with a shoulder injury.

