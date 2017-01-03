Luepke wins Spencer’s first-ever state title

Until Feb. 25, 2017, Spencer had never had a state wrestling champion. Hunter Luepke straightened that out.

With a dominating run through the WIAA Division 2 195-pound tournament field starting with the Feb. 11 regional, Luepke used his rare blend of agility, power and athleticism to toss aside all comers and give his school its first ever individual wrestling state title. In the finals at the Kohl Center in Madison, he overwhelmed previously unbeaten Lucius Rinehart of Evansville/Albany on an 8-1 decision to end the Spencer program’s drought in its quest for gold.

From the start of his junior season, Luepke had his sights set squarely on a state title, said his coach, Jake Zschernitz. Luepke qualified for the state meet as a freshman, and returned to Madison last year for a fifth-place finish. Anything less than first this year would have been short of the goal.

“He was dialed in pretty much all year,” Zschernitz said. “I think that was always the goal for him.”

