Loyal holds off Rockets to stay unbeaten in ECC play

A Loyal boys basketball team that often relies on the 3-point shot for offense found that part of its game to be a liability at Spencer on Dec. 22. The Greyhounds, however, were able to overcome a tough night from distance with a strong performance at the free-throw line and plenty of points off turnovers as it improved to 4-0 in the Eastern Cloverbelt Conference with a 58-48 win.

Spencer outscored Loyal 21-3 from 3-point range in the game and was able to chop an 18-point deficit late in the first half to as few as seven points midway through the second half. Turnovers and missed bonus free throws crippled the Rockets’ comeback in the end, as Loyal managed to keep the lead around 10 points toward game’s end.

