Late run fuels Greenwood boys home win over Gilman

Midway through the second half of its Jan. 13 Eastern Cloverbelt Conference home game against Gilman, little was going right for the Greenwood boys basketball team. Then everything fell into place.

Starting with an 11-point jolt from Devin Toburen and Walker Wuethrich, the Indian offense began making plays while Gilman’s attack was plagued by multiple turnovers and missed bonus free throws down the stretch. Greenwood closed the game with a 23-4 scoring run over the last nine minutes to turn a 7-point deficit into a 68-56 win.

The game had already been one of scoring streaks. Greenwood took a 20-9 lead after seven minutes of play, only to allow a 16-5 Gilman run that erased the early advantage. A pair of Toburen 3-pointers took Greenwood into the halftime locker room with a 39-38 lead.

If you wish to read the whole article, pick up this week's newspaper or subscribe for our online edition. Subscribe to the Tribune Record Gleaner at http://centralwinews/eedition/