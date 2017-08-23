Greenwood routs Florence for first win since 2015

After 10 straight Cloverwood Conference losses dating back to October 2015, a non-conference opponent was the prescription the Greenwood football team needed.

Due to Wausau Newman and Chippewa Falls McDonell pulling out of the Cloverwood this fall and the remaining seven teams each needing two non-conference opponents to fill out the season schedules, the Indians faced Florence for the first time since a 1988 WIAA playoff game. The result was a convincing 34-7 win for a young Greenwood team with only two seniors on its roster.

The Indian defense dominated the line of scrimmage and held the Bobcats to 86 yards of total offense on the night. Sophomore running back Wyatt Artac was the main catalyst on offense as he ran for 118 yards on 16 attempts and pushed his way into the end zone four times.

The first quarter of the opening game of the season was a punt-fest, with the teams trading six kicks in the first 12 minutes of play.

