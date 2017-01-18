Traffic detoured off STH 29 as semi accident is cleared

Icy roads resulted in a pair of accidents on STH 29 earlier this week, both involving semi trailers.

On Monday night at about 5:50 p.m., a semi rollover was reported between Business 29 and Maple Road just outside Abbotsford. A Marathon County squad car became involved in the multi-vehicle accident, so Clark County is handling the investigation. The semi was removed from the median Wednesday morning, with traffic detoured off STH 29 through Abbotsford.

A second accident occurred Tuesday morning at about 5:24 a.m., in the westbound lanes near Badger Avenue. According to the accident report from the Clark County Sheriff’s Department, a car sideswiped a semi while trying to pass it, causing the semi to roll into the ditch. The car, pictured above, ended up in the median, and the driver, Juanita

Guthman, 52, of Mukwonago was extricated and transported by ambulance to St. Joseph’s Hospital. The semi driver was not injured.