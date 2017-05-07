A-Team Machine celebrates five successful years in Abby

Last month, the owner of A-Team Machine in Abbotsford rented a coach bus so all of his employees could take a field trip to a few of the companies that use the industrial parts they make.

David Williamson said he wanted his workers to see the full scope of their products in action, beyond the individual components they work on every day.

“Basically, they take two or three pieces of steel and weld them together, and that’s what they see,” he said. “They don’t see the final assembly.”

Five years after moving into an empty building in Abbotsford’s industrial park, Williamson said his business is...