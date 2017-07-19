Tax hike expected for Abby schools
Wed, 07/19/2017 - 11:24am lizstoss
State aid set to drop by $193,000 for 2017-2018
Property owners in the Abbotsford School District may notice a significant upward swing in the taxes they owe to the district this year, partly because of a six-figure drop in state aid.
At Monday’s monthly school board meeting, superintendent Cheryl Baker said the district will see its state aid drop by nearly $193,000 for the 2017-2018 school year, according to preliminary estimates released by the state on July 1.
