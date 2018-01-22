Suspect, victims identified in double homicide

A 26-year-old Owen man is facing two counts of intentional homicide and one count of attempted homicide after allegedly shooting three people in Abbotsford early Saturday morning.

Tyler Zimmerman was taken into custody after surrendering to police Saturday, according to a press release issued Monday from the Colby-Abbotsford Police Department. Zimmerman was the live-in boyfriend of Cierra Hardrath, 21, one of two deceased victims found at the house, located at 406 E. Maple St. The other deceased victim was Duane R. Lopez, Jr., 25. His fiancé, 18-year-old Megan R. Dupee, was transported to the the Marshfield Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.

According to the press release, Lopez Jr and Dupee did not know Zimmerman. The homeowner, Parker Knautz, and his two children were home at the time of the incident, but were unharmed. Knautz also did not know Zimmerman personally, the police said.

The 911 call came in at 3:02 a.m., and officers the Colby-Abbotsford Police Department responded along with deputies from the Marathon and Clark county sheriff's departments.

Zimmerman will have an initial court appearance today at the Marathon County Court House.