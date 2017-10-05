Spirit med units may come to Abby
Wed, 05/10/2017 - 11:57am kevino
Abbotsford’s fire hall is being considered as a possible hub for a pair of Ministry Spirit emergency vehicles equipped with advanced life support (ALS) and staffed by paramedics 24 hours a day.
The Central Fire and EMS District is currently leasing the station from the city and has put in a proposal for Ministry to consider as it searches for a new home for its med units.
At a special city council meeting Tuesday, Ald. Gerry Anders said the buyout of St. Joseph’s Hospital by...
