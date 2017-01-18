Smazals find another way to give back

When Melissa Smazal ended up in the hospital after a car accident three years ago, her husband Robbie says it took about 50 pints worth of blood transfusions to save her life.

Tragically, the accident took the life of the Smazals’ unborn son, Grant, whose name lives on in more than one way.

In 2015, his parents helped pay for and install a new playground outside Colby High School in his honor. Grant’s Grounds are now available for youngsters to play on during football games and other events.

Starting this year, Grant Smazal will lend his name to a memorial blood drive on Saturday, Jan. 21, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Colby Lions Shelter, 103 W. Adams St.

Melissa Smazal said she and her husband first came up with the idea...