Smazals find another way to give back



Melissa and Robbie Smazal are seen pictured with their sons, Bentley (seated) and Brooks. The family has organized a blood drive for Saturday in honor of their late son, Grant, who died in a 2014 car accident.Grant Smazal was lost to a car accident in February 2014, which also nearly claimed the life of his mother, Melissa.
Wed, 01/18/2017 - 12:11pm kevino
Saturday blood drive held in honor of their son

When Melissa Smazal ended up in the hospital after a car accident three years ago, her husband Robbie says it took about 50 pints worth of blood transfusions to save her life.
Tragically, the accident took the life of the Smazals’ unborn son, Grant, whose name lives on in more than one way.
In 2015, his parents helped pay for and install a new playground outside Colby High School in his honor. Grant’s Grounds are now available for youngsters to play on during football games and other events.
Starting this year, Grant Smazal will lend his name to a memorial blood drive on Saturday, Jan. 21, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Colby Lions Shelter, 103 W. Adams St.
