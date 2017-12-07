Restored 1924 moped to be featured in Cheese Days parade

This year’s Colby Cheese Days parade will feature a piece of local history that recently made its way out of the museum and into a repair shop.

A 1924 Wards Hawthorne moped — originally built by Harvey Meacham — will be part of the Rural Art Museum’s entry into Sunday’s parade, which starts at noon in Colby.

Since late last fall, the motorized bicycle has been at Wiese’s Repair Shop in Abbotsford, undergoing a series of repairs and parts replacements to make it road-worthy once again.

The moped is powered by a...