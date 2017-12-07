Police to investigate missing money in Abbotsford

Abbotsford’s city council voted unanimously Monday to have the police investigate the possible theft of at least $2,500 from city hall.

The potential mishandling of public funds was officially referred to the Colby-Abbotsford Police Department, but police chief Jason Bauer said the matter will be referred to Clark County Sheriff’s Department to avoid any conflicts.

The council also voted to file a claim with the city’s insurance carrier, which will conduct its own investigation into the missing funds and possibly provide reimbursement, minus a $500 deductible.

Monday’s decisions came after...