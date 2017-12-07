Home / Tribune-Phonograph / Police to investigate missing money in Abbotsford

Police to investigate missing money in Abbotsford



Wed, 07/12/2017 - 11:28am kevino

Abbotsford’s city council voted unanimously Monday to have the police investigate the possible theft of at least $2,500 from city hall.
The potential mishandling of public funds was officially referred to the Colby-Abbotsford Police Department, but police chief Jason Bauer said the matter will be referred to Clark County Sheriff’s Department to avoid any conflicts.
The council also voted to file a claim with the city’s insurance carrier, which will conduct its own investigation into the missing funds and possibly provide reimbursement, minus a $500 deductible.
Monday’s decisions came after...

To read the rest of this story pick up the July 12 issue of The Tribune-Phonograph; or subscribe online at http://centralwinews.com/eedition/

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531
Courier Sentinel: 715-861-4414

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here