PCA to relocate Colby operations

Packaging Corporation of America, a business with over 50 years of history in the city of Colby, is planning to relocate its local operations to a new building in Marshfield next year.

The city of Marshfield offered PCA a $3.1 million incentive package to relocate there, which includes $300,000 for the purchase of 30 acres of land in the Yellowstone Industrial Park on the city’s southeast side, according to the Marshfield News Herald.

PCA plans to build a 270,000-square-foot facility, at an estimated cost of $15 million, and to bring a total of 100 jobs to Marshfield, including 20 newly created positions.