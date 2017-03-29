Home / Tribune-Phonograph / Part-time chief hired for Central district

Bert Nitzke
Wed, 03/29/2017 - 12:12pm kevino

Bert Nitzke, a nationally certified incident command instructor and active firefighter and EMT, has been hired as the part-time chief of the new Central Fire and EMS District.
Nitzke, who currently serves as the chief safety officer and public information officer in the South Area Fire Emergency Response District (SAFER) near Wausau, was chosen by the district board at its March 9 meeting.
Starting June 1, Nitzke will work 24 hours a week, at ...

