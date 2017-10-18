Owner of trailer court faces legal actions

A representative of the Clark County Health Department told residents of the Curtiss trailer park Monday that the county is prepared to take their landlord to court after multiple failed attempts at getting him to address health and safety hazards on his property.

At a special village board Monday at the Curtiss Community Center, environmental health specialist Kevin Smith spoke to trailer park residents about the ongoing effort to get Gerard Draxler to comply with health and safety codes.

“This Friday, we will begin writing the injunction to order him to come to court,” he said.