New police officers contract proposed

After meeting in closed session Monday, the Colby-Abbotsford Police Commission recommended approval of a new three-year contract with the local police officers union that includes modest annual yearly raises and previously approved 12-hour shifts for officers.

If approved by the Abbotsford and Colby city councils, the contract will be in effect from Jan. 1, 2018 to Dec. 31, 2020.

Under the proposed contract, the officers’ wages will increase by $1 per hour in 2018, followed by 50 cents in each of the next two years (2019 and 2020). The officers will be required to contribute a portion of their wages to the Wisconsin Retirement System, not to exceed the general employee contribution rate.