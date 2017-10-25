Home / Tribune-Phonograph / New growth allows Abby to raise levy by $76,000

Wed, 10/25/2017 - 11:23am lizstoss

A boom in new construction on Abbotsford’s east side will allow the city to raise its property tax levy by more than $74,000 next year without adding to the burden of individual taxpayers.
That was the good news from city clerk Jennifer Lopez at a special city council meeting Monday, which ended with a 6-2 vote in favor of publishing a proposed $1.9 million budget for 2018.
According to numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Revenue, a total of $10.6 million in new construction on the Marathon County side of Abbotsford drove the city’s total equalized value up by nearly 20 percent in one year.

