New Abbotsford sports bar draws big crowds

When Jack Pagels opened a new sports bar in Abbotsford two days before Thanksgiving, he wanted to do it quietly so his staff wouldn’t get slammed right away by a deluge of customers.

“We did a real soft opening — no fanfare, no nothing,” he said. “All we did is put the open sign on. We didn’t even tell anybody we were opening.”

Despite all these precautions, it was hard to keep a lid on the word-of-mouth excitement surrounding Randall’s Beers and Cheers. Although Thanksgiving and Black Friday provided a little bit of a reprieve, the place was swamped the following weekend, he said.

“That’s how it started, and it’s been crazy ever since,” he said.