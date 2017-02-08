Motion made to dismiss K-9 suit

Attorneys for a Marathon County sheriff’s deputy accused of using excessive force against a Colby man in 2015 say their client was legally justified in deploying his K-9 to apprehend the suspect because the deputy feared for his safety and the safety of others at the scene.

The U.S. District Court for the Western District of Wisconsin is currently reviewing a motion to dismiss a lawsuit against Troy Deiler, a K-9 handler for the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department whose canine partner, Leo, attacked 67-year-old Klyde Gebelein after he fled a traffic stop in Colby on Aug. 6, 2015.

Gebelein suffered a severe head injury after Leo latched onto his scalp while Deiler and another deputy were trying to get handcuffs on him. Prior to his arrest on a rural road near Dorchester, Gebelein had verbally threatened deputy Matthew Scheffler and led police on a 10-minute pursuit.