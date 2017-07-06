Home / Tribune-Phonograph / Local Lions Clubs celebrate 100 years

Local Lions Clubs celebrate 100 years



To honor the 100th anniversary of Lions Clubs International, members of all six local Lions and Lioness clubs posed for a picture recently at the Lions Shelter in Abbotsford’s Red Arrow Park.
Wed, 06/07/2017 - 12:10pm kevino

The Lions Club International turned 100 years old on June 7, a full century after the organization was founded by Chicago businessman Melvin Jones as a way of contributing to local communities and to national and internationals causes.
With 1.4 million members in 210 countries and areas worldwide, Lions Club International is the largest service club organization in the world.
The following is information about the local clubs in this area:

