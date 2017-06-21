Kunze family to host Colby dairy breakfast on Sunday

The Richard and Janet Kunze Farm will host the Colby FFA Alumni’s 36th annual dairy breakfast on Sunday, June 25, from 7 a.m. to noon. The breakfast is sponsored by the alumni and the AbbyColby Crossings Chamber of Commerce.

The Kunzes bought the farm in 1992. Richard Kunze grew up on the farm next door. In 2005, he and Janet purchased that farm from his parents.

“We started out really small,” Richard Kunze said.

Janet Kunze said they made a lot of improvements to the farm, including a 22 stall addition to the barn after they moved their heifers to Richard’s home farm.

They currently milk 75 holstein cows and have 10 beefers. They have...