Kayhart receives Community Service Award



Chadwick Kayhart, left, is presented the Community Service Award from last year’s recipient, Jim Hager, at Saturday’s annual banquet. Kayhart’s family includes sons Ashton in the back, Gavin in the middle, with wife Jamie, son Cuba, and Chadwick holding son Jonathon in the front. Not pictured is their son Sabastin.
Wed, 02/01/2017 - 11:47am kevino

There aren’t very many people in the area who don’t know about Cheese Days, the Abby Fall Festival or the Colby Dairy Breakfast.
One person who helps make all these events run smoothly is Chad
Kayhart, a dedicated volunteer who works behind the scenes.
“If there’s an event in the area that draws a crowd, you can bet I have something to do with it or I’m trying to get involved with it,” Kayhart said.
Bryce Kelley, owner of
Thrivent Financial, nominated Kayhart for this year’s Community Service Award from the AbbyColby Crossings Chamber of Commerce.

