Kayhart receives Community Service Award

There aren’t very many people in the area who don’t know about Cheese Days, the Abby Fall Festival or the Colby Dairy Breakfast.

One person who helps make all these events run smoothly is Chad

Kayhart, a dedicated volunteer who works behind the scenes.

“If there’s an event in the area that draws a crowd, you can bet I have something to do with it or I’m trying to get involved with it,” Kayhart said.

Bryce Kelley, owner of

Thrivent Financial, nominated Kayhart for this year’s Community Service Award from the AbbyColby Crossings Chamber of Commerce.