First-floor apartment ban meets resistance

Property owners who attended a rezoning hearing in Colby last Thursday were united in their opposition to the city’s effort to prevent them from establishing new first-floor residential units.

A total of eight property owners spoke at the hearing, unanimously expressing a desire to have the freedom to convert their ground-floor space to apartments if needed to bring in tenants.

Those who spoke represented a handful of the 64 properties slated for re-zoning to a new CG-2 district, which was created as a way of preserving the commercial nature of the city’s downtown and other areas along STH 13.