First-floor apartment ban meets resistance



A group of local property owners speaks to members of Colby’s planning committee last Thursday about a proposed rezoning plan that would prohibit ground-floor residential units in the downtown and certain areas along STH 13.
Wed, 07/26/2017 - 11:35am lizstoss

Property owners who attended a rezoning hearing in Colby last Thursday were united in their opposition to the city’s effort to prevent them from establishing new first-floor residential units.
A total of eight property owners spoke at the hearing, unanimously expressing a desire to have the freedom to convert their ground-floor space to apartments if needed to bring in tenants.
Those who spoke represented a handful of the 64 properties slated for re-zoning to a new CG-2 district, which was created as a way of preserving the commercial nature of the city’s downtown and other areas along STH 13.

