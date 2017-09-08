First City Days this weekend in Abbotsford

It’s officially August and that means it’s time for Abbotsford’s annual First City Days. Get ready for a jam-packed weekend of fun, which begins Friday, Aug. 11, and goes until Sunday, Aug. 13.

The festivities begin with an antique tractor pull on Friday, with registration beginning at 4 p.m. and the pulls starting at 6 p.m. For more information, contact Kevin Johnson at 715-613-4196, Ed Kulas at 715-507-0116 or Dean Wiese at 715-223-4414 or 715-574-5093.

There is also music scheduled in the beer tent on Friday night.

The fun continues into Saturday with a vintage snowmobile show and swap meet. Registration starts at 8 a.m., with voting at 2 p.m. for best of show, original, restored and custom and cutter. Trophies will be awarded at 3 p.m. There is a fee per entry for voting, as well as goody bags, dash plaques and door prizes. For more information, contact Kevin at 715-223-4414 during the day or 715-223-2755 in the evening.

ATV and lawn tractor pulls will start at 11 a.m., with registration at 10 a.m. Central Wisconsin Pullers, Inc. rules will be followed. The stock class is open to the public. For more information, contact Dean Wiese at 715-223-4414 or 715-574-5093 or Brenda Wiese at 715-613-6094.

Better start singing in the shower because there will also be a karaoke contest from 3-6 p.m. Prizes will be awarded for the best in the age group.

Don’t forget about the car cruise Saturday, with registration from 6-7 p.m. The cruise starts at 7 p.m. with a trophy awarded for the best cruiser. If you don’t have a show car, don’t worry. Everyone is welcome. The registration fee is a nonperishable food item for the local food pantry.

During the day on Saturday there will be music by Sounds Waves DJ Service. Starting after the cruise the band, Bad Downs, will perform.

On Saturday and Sunday there will be Segway rides for a small fee and a five minute training session.

The festivities continue Sunday with breakfast in the park from 7-10:30 a.m. North Ridge Church will have a morning service in the park at 9 a.m. and there will be a charcoal chicken dinner starting at 11 a.m. and ending at 1 p.m.

There will also be a pedal pull beginning at 1 p.m. for all ages, both male female classes.

A car, motorcycle, truck and farm tractor show will also take place on Sunday. Registration is from 8-1 p.m. with voting at 2 p.m. The trophies will be awarded at 3 p.m., with two trophies per class. There is a small fee for show cars with goodie bags, dash plaques and door prizes. Those who wish to participate must be 16 with a valid driver’s license. For more information contact Dean Wiese at 715-223-4414 or 715-574-5093 or Brenda Wiese at 715-613-6094.