Fire guts home in Abbotsford

Firefighters from the Central Fire and EMS District responded to a house fire at Maplewood Terrace in Abbotsford Friday evening.

Several fire trucks and ambulances left the Abbotsford station at about 5:30 p.m., and when they arrived at the home on the middle loop of Maplewood Terrace, it was already engulfed in flames. Maplewood Terrace is located off of North Fifth Street, just east of Kramer's County Market, but the exact address of the residence was unclear.

There did not immediately appear to be injuries as a result of the fire.

More details will be provided as they become available.