Fire district urged to get input from members



New Central Fire and EMS District decals appear on the side of local fire truck during this year’s Cheese Days parade. The lettering from the former fire departments has been removed, which reportedly upset some EMTs and firefighters.
Wed, 07/26/2017 - 11:38am lizstoss

A member of the Central Fire and EMS District last week called on the elected officials in charge of the district to do a better job of communicating with emergency responders.
During the public comment portion of the July 20 district board meeting, John Staab, an EMT and firefighter at the Dorchester station, addressed what he called the “growing pains” of the new district.
“The board needs to listen to their employees and take their advice because they’re the ones who are out there in the field,” he said.

To read the rest of this story pick up the July 26 issue of The Tribune-Phonograph; or subscribe online at http://centralwinews.com/eedition/

