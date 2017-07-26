Fire district urged to get input from members

A member of the Central Fire and EMS District last week called on the elected officials in charge of the district to do a better job of communicating with emergency responders.

During the public comment portion of the July 20 district board meeting, John Staab, an EMT and firefighter at the Dorchester station, addressed what he called the “growing pains” of the new district.

“The board needs to listen to their employees and take their advice because they’re the ones who are out there in the field,” he said.