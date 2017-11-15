Home / Tribune-Phonograph / Fire destroys Curtiss horse barn

Fred Schindler took this photo of his horse barn as it was engulfed in flames early Friday morning. Firefighters from the Owen-Withee-Curtiss Fire District and four other area departments responded to the scene, with some remaining until 10:30 a.m. to hose down the smoldering remains (pictured below).Firefighters from the Owen-Withee-Curtiss Fire District spray water into the remains of Schindler Stables horse barn destroyed by an early morning fire last Friday near Curtiss.Freezing temperatures coated everything in ice as firefighters used 100,000 gallons of water to extinguish the flames.
The cause of an early morning fire that destroyed a horse barn near Curtiss last Friday is unknown at this point, according to Owen-Withee-Curtiss fire chief Jason Thornton.
Dozens of firefighters, trucks and equipment from five different departments responded to the Nov. 10 barn fire at Schindler Stables, W2562 Matthias St. in the town of Hoard.
No one was hurt, and all six horses inside the barn made it out OK, Thornton said. The 23,600-square foot building was a total loss, and the fire also destroyed a Skidsteer, a riding lawnmower and between 80 and 100 bales of hay.

