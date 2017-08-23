Fire board’s budget vote falls short of adoption

Four members of the Central Fire and EMS District board voted to approve a proposed 2018 budget last Thursday, but according to the contract governing the district, that is not enough to officially adopt an annual budget.

Because two board members were absent and another voted no, the motion falls short of the “special voting” procedures set forth in the intergovernmental agreement signed last year by the seven local municipalities in the district.

According to that document, major decisions — including adoption of an annual operating budget — must be approved by members of the board representing “at least 66 percent” of the equalized property value within the district.