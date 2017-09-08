Fall Festival activities moved one block north

Downtown festivities planned for this year’s Abbotsford Fall Festival have been moved one block to the north from their previous location.

Members of the city council took a walk outside city hall during Monday night’s meeting to watch event organizer Paula Ruesch and Mayor Lori Voss describe the new setup for the three-day event, slated for Sept. 8-10 this year.

Instead of having the stage with live music on First Street, as it was in the past, it will be situated in city hall’s south parking lot, facing east. A fenced-in beer garden will be set up in between the stage and the former bank building

All of the carnival rides and food vendors will be located on Birch Street, from the city hall parking lot east to Second Street, and on First Street, from Birch north to Cedar Street.

The council approved...