EMTs to get on-call pay for weekdays

In an effort to provide more reliable and timely daytime ambulance service during the week, the Central Fire and EMS District will be offering on-call pay to EMTs who agree to respond from

7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The plan, approved last Thursday by the district’s seven-member board, will cost the district $60 per day, with each of the three on-call EMTs being paid $2 per hour. Each 10-hour day will be split into two five-hours shifts, and if the EMTs respond to call, they will be paid their regular hourly rate of $15.

The total weekly cost will be $300 — or $15,600 per year out of the district’s budget for wages.

District chief Bert Nitzke had originally proposed hiring part-time EMTs who would be paid between