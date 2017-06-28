Home / Tribune-Phonograph / EMTs to get on-call pay for weekdays

EMTs to get on-call pay for weekdays



Wed, 06/28/2017 - 12:11pm kevino
Chief says current response times are ‘unacceptable’

In an effort to provide more reliable and timely daytime ambulance service during the week, the Central Fire and EMS District will be offering on-call pay to EMTs who agree to respond from
7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
The plan, approved last Thursday by the district’s seven-member board, will cost the district $60 per day, with each of the three on-call EMTs being paid $2 per hour. Each 10-hour day will be split into two five-hours shifts, and if the EMTs respond to call, they will be paid their regular hourly rate of $15.
The total weekly cost will be $300 — or $15,600 per year out of the district’s budget for wages.
District chief Bert Nitzke had originally proposed hiring part-time EMTs who would be paid between

