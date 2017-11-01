Dorchester to pay $34,000 for phosphorus plan

For a total cost of $34,000 over the next three years, Dorchester has hired MSA Professional Services to help the village come up with a plan for reducing the amount of phosphorus coming out of its sewer treatment plant.

MSA was one of two engineering firms, along with CBS Squared, that presented proposals to the village board at its monthly meeting on Jan. 4. Following presentations by both firms and a discussion of the cost comparisons, trustees decided to go with MSA because of its past work on village projects and the certainty of its price for services.

Dorchester faces a May 1 deadline to submit a status update to the Wisconsin DNR as part of a four-year schedule for implementing phosphorus reductions. The village met the first step last year when another engineering firm, SEH, prepared and submitted an evaluation of its current sewer treatment operations.