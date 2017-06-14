Dorchester Days roars into action this weekend

It’s that time of year again, when all the festivals, parades, fairs and carnivals come to town. This weekend is no exception, with the 59th annual Dorchester Days scheduled for June 16-18.

On all three days there will be midway rides by Earl’s Rides and Amusements. Wristbands will be sold Friday night and Saturday afternoon, with reduced prices on Sunday. Food stands and a beer tent will also be open all weekend long.

Don’t forget about the softball tournament at the park. For more information on the tournament, contact Jamie Kaatz at 715-654-6103.

The weekend will kick off on Friday with the truck pulls. Registration starts at 5 p.m. and the pulls start at 6 p.m., featuring 8,500-pound and pro farm classes. For more information contact Doug at 715-613-9600.

Live music will be provided by Mickey and the Monsters, who play country music and a variety of other genres from 8 p.m. until midnight.

On Saturday the Central Wisconsin ATV pulls will be featured at noon sharp. Garden tractors, as well as ATVs and stock classes,will be open to the public. For more information contact Al Bach at 715-316-1043.

There will also be a kids pedal pull at 3 p.m. in front of the bandstand. A third annual free balloon release contest starts at 2 p.m.

Registration for the annual bean bag tournament begins at 11:45 a.m. It will be held rain or shine. The bags fly at noon. Text Wayne Rau for more information at 715-465-0242.

The Dorchester Historical Center will also be open from noon until 3 p.m. Saturday. Located at the Dorchester Public Library, guests are urged to use the north door.

The 17th annual NTPA tractor pull will go on at 7 p.m., featuring six different classes. There is a small fee to enter.

Later on there will be music by the Steele River Band, which will play country music from 8 p.m. to midnight.

The second annual craft and vendor affair will go on Saturday and Sunday. For more information contact Brandi Neuenfeldt at 715-721-6024.

The last day of all the excitement will be Sunday. There will be a charcoal chicken dinner from 10:30 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The parade will start marching at 11:30 a.m. with registration beginning at 9:30 a.m. Contact Sara for more information at 715-223-9004.

The 13th annual Father’s Day Car and Antique Tractor show is back, with registration from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and voting from 1-4 p.m. Contact Larry Olson at 715-654-5644 for more information.

The last pull of the weekend will be the championship tractor pulling series. The winner of the 12,500-pound class will receive one year use of a Meyer’s chopper box. The pulls begin at 1 p.m. with registration from 11:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. Contact Phil at 715-613-6263 for more information.

The last event of the weekend will be music by Sound Storm from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.