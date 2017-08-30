District budget cut by $119,000

A newly revised 2018 budget proposal for the Central Fire and EMS District has done away with a full-time chief’s salary for next year while also cutting back on the number of EMTs who will be on duty during weekdays.

Total expenses have been cut by over $119,000 since the first draft was introduced at the district board’s latest monthly meeting on Aug. 17.

District chief Bert Nitzke said the newest draft takes into account the loss of one-time “start-up” contributions made by the area’s former fire and ambulance services when they merged in 2017. (Each of the three fire departments was asked to contribute $50,000 to the district, and the two ambulance services are paying in $150,000 apiece).