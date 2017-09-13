Curtiss native to run for governor

Standing between two bales of hay in front of a barn on the farm where he grew up, Curtiss native Mike McCabe officially declared his candidacy for governor on Tuesday.

McCabe said he deliberately chose the out-of-the-way farmstead on the dirt road five miles north of Curtiss as the location for his announcement because it fits his message as an outsider candidate vowing to represent the often-ignored residents of rural Wisconsin.

“We’re close to 200 miles from the state capital, but it might as well be a million, because so many folks here just feel like their interests are being ignored, their needs are forgotten,” he said. “That’s why I’m running for governor.”