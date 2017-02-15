Curtiss doubles Abbyland chloride fees

Curtiss officials voted last week to double the surcharges assessed against Abbyland Foods for going over the daily limit of chloride it sends to the village’s sewer treatment facilities.

The action taken at the Feb. 7 monthly village board meeting was a response to a streak of 162 days last year when the company exceeded the chloride limits, according to utility operator Todd Weich.

Curtiss is limited by the Wisconsin DNR to discharging 400 milligrams per liter or less of chloride per day from its wastewater treatment ponds. Abbyland’s pork processing plant is supposed to stay within that limit, as well, based on a wastewater user agreement that was renegotiated and put into effect last March.

“That lasted for about two months,” Weich said.