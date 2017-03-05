Home / Tribune-Phonograph / Construction starts on new Colby library

Construction starts on new Colby library



The name of Colby’s new public library was unveiled to the crowd at Monday’s groundbreaking ceremony. The people pictured above each represent a different donation made for naming rights of the rooms in the new library. The “key players” involved in the new Colby library project were recognized at Monday’s groundbreaking.
Wed, 05/03/2017

Just hours after a spring snowstorm left a fresh trail of puddles on the ground Monday, over 60 people ventured out to a muddy, vacant lot on Spence Street to celebrate the start of construction for Colby’s new public library.
The group attending the ground-breaking ceremony included several donors to the $2.2 million project, along with city officials and representatives of the architectural and construction firms working on the 10,600-square foot building.
Library director Vicky Calmes read a statement from the anonymous donors whose $600,000 contribution kickstarted...

