Colby seniors to graduate on Friday

A total of 74 Colby High School seniors will received their diplomas at the 2017 commencement ceremonies this Friday, May 26, starting at 8 p.m. in the Dick Gunderson Memorial Gymnasium.

Valedictorian is Rachel Kaatz, daughter of Jamie and Jenny Kaatz. She lives in Dorchester with her parents, younger brother, Aaron, and three cats.

While in high school, Rachel was involved in the music programs, both band and show and concert choir. She also worked at Kramer’s County Market in Abbotsford.

Rachel plans on attending UW-Stout to pursue a bachelor of fine arts degree in the field of interior design. After college, she would like to move to the Twin Cities area to pursue her career. One of her goals is to try to develop her own line of home décor.

Zachary Underwood is the salutatorian. He resides in Unity with his parents, Leroy and Amy Underwood. He has two older brothers, Nathanial and Jacob.

While in high school, Zachary received the Cloverbelt Student Athlete Award. He was also a member of student council, National Honor Society, chess club and forensics.

Zachary plans on attending UW-Madison to pursue a bachelor’s degree in nuclear engineering. One of his goals is to find a way to provide a clean and cheap energy source and to aid poorer countries using this source.