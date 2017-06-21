Home / Tribune-Phonograph / Colby School District plans to do more projects

Colby School District plans to do more projects



A construction crew on Tuesday works on rebuilding the parking lot behind Colby Middle/High School as part of a $7.8 million referendum project approved last November. After learning the project is $2 million underbudget, the school board voted Monday to seek bids for additional projects.
Wed, 06/21/2017 - 11:23am kevino
Referendum work is $2 million underbudget

With the Colby School District’s referendum projects coming in $2 million under budget, school board members on Monday gave the go-ahead to pursue bids for additional facilities upgrades.
Based on recommendations from its facilities committee, the board voted to get prices for three projects: redoing the high school parking lot, replacing the middle school roof, and upgrading the district’s security and fire alarm systems.
These projects were not part of the original referendum approved by voters in November of 2016, which authorized the district to borrow $7.8 million for a new roof and flooring at the elementary,

To read the rest of this story pick up the June 21 issue of The Tribune-Phonograph; or subscribe online at http://centralwinews.com/eedition/

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here