Colby library project ready to be bid

Members of Colby’s city council got one last look at the final floor plans and designs for the new Colby Public Library at their Feb. 7 monthly meeting.

March 16 is the deadline for contractors to submit bids on the project, which is expected to cost $2.2 million for a 10,600-square foot building on Spence Street. The library will be built on the site currently occupied by the Colby District Education Center, which was vacated by the Colby School District and is slated for demolition this spring.

Architect Rita Liddell of the Cedar Corporation told the council that a pre-demolition walk-through was scheduled for Feb. 16 for interested subcontractors.