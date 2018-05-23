Colby H.S. seniors to graduate on Friday

A total of 73 Colby High School seniors will received diplomas this Friday, May 25, at an 8 p.m. commencement ceremony in the Colby High School gymnasium.

The valedictorian is Emily Gurtner, daughter of Alan and Connie Gurtner. The salutatorian is Carley Elmhorst, daughter of Eric and Jena Elmhorst.

Emily was named to the highest honor all four years at Colby High School and maintained a grade-point average of 3.986, ensuring her spot as first in her class.

“It has taught me how to work hard at my goals and not give up, which I can carry throughout my life and into my career,” she said.

She also participated in volleyball and track and field for four years and basketball for two years. Her other activities include Future Business Leaders of America, National Honor Society, debate club, FFA, Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD), and Spanish Club. She was also a member and president of the Cherokee Chums 4-H Club.

Emily resides in Colby with her parents and one older sister. She will be attending UW-Stevens Point in the fall with a major in math education.

“Eventually, I would love to teach math, which I would enjoy because I love interacting with children and explaining concepts to them,” she said. “I have spent many hours tutoring outside of high school and have enjoyed that.”

Carley was named to the high honor roll and earned a GPA of 3.973.

“I learned the necessity of hard work and dedication in academics and everything you’re a part of,” she said.

She also stressed the importance of learning to work with others and making the most of everything.

“It is qualities like these that will help me reach my goals,” she said.

During her four years at Colby High School, she was a captain of the volleyball and basketball teams and also participated in track and field.

Her other activities included student council (with a term as president), student representative on the school board, National Honor Society, Madrigals, show choir, Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD), Future Business Leaders of American, 4-H (vice-president) and Zion Lutheran Youth Group.

Carley resides in Unity with her parents and one younger brother. She will be attending UW-LaCrosse in the fall with an undecided major; however, she is leaning towards education.