Colby budgets for library debt, city hall renovation

A proposed 2018 budget reviewed last week by Colby’s finance committee takes into account debt payments for the new library while also setting aside money for future renovations at city hall once the library vacates its current space.

According to preliminary figures from city clerk Connie Gurtner, Colby will take in just over $522,000 in property taxes next year, an increase of about $3,400 over 2017. Gurtner said the city could increase taxes by more than that, but her proposal is limited to the slight uptick in equalized property values.

“You’re also allowed to increase by additional debt — and we do have more debt this year — but I don’t think we need to or want to do that,” she told the committee.