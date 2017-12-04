Colby awards $1.8 million bid for library

Colby’s city council last week awarded a $1.8 million contract to S.D. Ellenbecker of Athens to build a new library on the current site of the Colby District Education Center.

The base bid, which was the lowest of six submitted, was just over $1.7 million, but the council decided to include several add-on options, including $26,000 for infloor heat, $17,000 for a fireplace and $20,000 for aluminum windows.

“These are all items the library wanted if the budget allowed it,” architect Rita Liddell of Cedar Corporation told the council before the vote was taken.